DELTA ACQUIRES TERRESTRIAL ENVIRONMENTAL SPECIALISTS, INC. AND OPENS NEW OFFICE IN SYRACUSE

Endwell, NY – Delta Engineers, Architects & Land Surveyors, DPC (Delta), a multidisciplinary architectural, engineering, and professional services firm based in Endwell, NY, has acquired Terrestrial Environmental Specialists, Inc (TES) of Syracuse, NY effective January 10, 2020.

TES ecological services will expand the existing portfolio of Delta and enhance the breadth of consulting expertise available to the client rosters of each firm.

TES was founded in 1975 in response to state and federal legislation related to the nuclear industry.

The firm now specializes in natural resource and ecological services with emphasis on wetland delineation, wetland mitigation, and ecological inventories.

They also provide related services such as environmental impact statements, wildlife habitat restoration, plant and water quality studies, and subject matter expertise for court proceedings.

TES is led by principals Bernard Carr and Stephen Sheridan who each have more than 25 years of industry expertise.

With this acquisition, Delta has now grown to 150 employees based in four offices in New York State and one in Maryland.

Previously based in Phoenix, NY in Oswego County, TES staff members have moved to a new Delta office at 6700 Thompson Road Suite 1, Syracuse, NY 13211.

“Bernie and Steve are recognized experts in their disciplines, and the services their team provide will be of great value to our combined client roster. We are excited to open a new office in Onondaga County for their team and to welcome them to the Delta family” said Anthony R. Paniccia, PE, JD, President & CEO of Delta.