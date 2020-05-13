Delgado’s Bipartisan Direct Support for Communities Act Included in Heroes Act

From the office of Representative Antonio Delgado:

WASHINGTON, DC—This week, House of Representatives leadership unveiled the Heroes Act, the latest emergency legislation to respond to the coronavirus and ensure support for state and local governments who have taken on enormous debts while responding to this public health crisis. The legislation includes a number of provisions to support our nation’s response to the pandemic, including the funding formula in Representative Antonio Delgado (NY-19)’s bipartisan Direct Support for Communities Act, introduced with Republican Lee Zeldin (NY-01) and U.S. Senators for New York Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, which provides local governments with direct federal relief that can be used to pay for essential services and offset lost revenues and increased costs from the COVID-19 emergency.

“Our local governments here at home have managed our COVID-19 response, and have done so while confronted with a shrinking tax base. Day in and day out, they have provided critical services to our communities throughout upstate, and the federal government cannot leave them behind. That’s why I am pleased to see the formula devised in my Direct Support for Communities Act included in the Heroes Act. The formula, which has both bipartisan and bicameral support, will ensure that every county, city, town and village in the country receives federal funding, regardless of size. These needed funds will support those providing essential services, from public health, to law enforcement, to firefighters, to teachers and beyond,” said Delgado.

Under the Direct Support for Communities Act, local relief funding would be split 50/50, half committed to cities, towns and villages, and half committed to counties: