Delgado Wins Re-Election in NY-19

From the office of Representative Antonio Delgado

RHINEBECK, NY — Rep. Antonio Delgado has won re-election to represent New York’s 19th Congressional District. The victory is a testament to his hard work and dedication to serving every constituent.

“The people of New York’s 19th Congressional District have made their voices heard and I am truly grateful for the opportunity to serve again,” Rep. Delgado said. “With all election districts reporting, I am leading by over 7,000 votes and the data shows that our margin of victory will grow once absentee ballots are accounted for.” With approximately 60,000 absentee ballots left to be counted across the district, the majority (51.22%) were cast by registered Democrats, versus a minority (22.20%) cast by registered Republicans.

The people of NY-19 re-elected Delgado because he listens to their concerns, fights for the issues they care about, and achieves meaningful results. In his first term in Congress, Delgado held 47 town halls, including three town halls in each of NY-19’s eleven counties in 2019. He also formed four locally based, bipartisan advisory committees to hear directly from upstate veterans, farmers, healthcare workers, and small business owners. Additionally, Delgado opened five offices for constituent services across the expansive district: in Kingston, Delhi, Hudson, Oneonta, and Liberty.

In his second term, Rep. Delgado will remain committed to serving the public with accessibility and accountability. And he will continue to seek out common ground in order to deliver results for the people of upstate New York. Delgado’s work will build on his legislative accomplishments, which include introducing more than 40 bills, over half of which are bipartisan, and 18 of which passed the House, as well as three that have been signed into law.