Delgado Votes to Repeal SALT Deduction Cap, Restore Tax Fairness in Upstate New York

From the office of Rep. Antonio Delgado:

WASHINGTON, DC—Today, U.S. Representative Antonio Delgado (NY-19) joined a bipartisan coalition in the House in voting to pass the Restoring Tax Fairness for States and Localities Act.

The bill would temporarily eliminate the harmful cap on state and local tax (SALT) deductions enacted as part of the 2017 Republican tax law.

“Working people in upstate New York are paying too much in taxes already, and the 2017 Republican tax law creates double taxation for middle and working class families while adding more than a trillion to the deficit,” Delgado said. “During my second month in office, I joined bipartisan legislation to repeal the SALT cap and I have since urged my colleagues to take up this key issue that directly impacts families in my district. I voted for this bipartisan bill today to put more money back in the pockets of upstate families. I urge the Senate to take up and pass this legislation as soon as possible.”

Before the 2017 tax law, New Yorkers could deduct their state and local taxes from their federal tax filings, so they were not taxed twice on their earnings. The 2017 federal tax law capped the SALT deduction at $10,000.

The SALT deduction is especially important in New York, where residents pay more in federal taxes than the state receives in federal support—in the last fiscal year, New Yorkers paid $24 billion more than the state received. In the 19th Congressional District, almost one-third of residents claim SALT deductions.

Earlier this year, Rep. Delgado testified before the House Ways & Means Committee to take urgent steps to address the SALT cap. Rep. Delgado is also a co-sponsor of the bipartisan SALT Deductibility Act to repeal the SALT cap, eliminating the double-taxation created by the 2017 tax law.