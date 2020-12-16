Delgado to Hold 49th Town Hall Tonight

From the office of Congressman Antonio Delgado:

WASHINGTON, DC – After holding his 48th town hall last Wednesday, December 9, U.S. Representative Antonio Delgado (NY-19) announced that he will hold his 49th town hall tonight on Facebook Live. During the event, Rep. Delgado will provide a brief overview of his work at the federal level to advocate for our region, including the status of ongoing negotiations over COVID-19 relief legislation, and answer questions from members of the community. NY-19 residents are invited to tune into the Congressman’s official Facebook page on Wednesday, December 16 at 7:00 p.m. with their questions and priorities, or submit questions in advance through comments on Rep. Delgado’s Facebook post announcing the event.

“Thank you to everyone who joined my Facebook Live Town Hall last Wednesday. We received so many questions, I’m holding another town hall tomorrow night, December 16 at 7:00 p.m. to pick up where we left off and provide an update on our work in Congress this week. While negotiations over COVID-19 relief legislation continue, my first priority is hearing from our communities about their priorities,” said Rep. Delgado. “I look forward to connecting once again with folks over Facebook Live and encourage everyone to tune in tomorrow night to join the conversation.”

Details for Rep. Delgado’s Facebook Live Town Hall can be found below:

Facebook Live Town Hall with Rep. Antonio Delgado

Wednesday, December 16

7:00 p.m.

Broadcast: Facebook.com/RepAntonioDelgado