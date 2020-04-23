Delgado Statement on Senator McConnell’s Comments Opposing Funding for State and Local Governments

From the office of Representative Antonio Delgado:

RHINEBECK, NY—Today, U.S. Representative Antonio Delgado (NY-19) released the following statement in response to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s comments that he would prefer states declare bankruptcy than support state and local governments:

“Let’s be clear about what the Senate Majority Leader is saying here: he is opposing support for our first responders, our teachers, cops and all of the vital services supported by our state and local government entities. Our rural communities are in dire need of assistance and Senator McConnell’s callous and reckless comment about the urgent financial crisis civil servants across the country are facing reveals a glaring disconnect from the harsh realities on the ground,” said Delgado. “We are experiencing a global pandemic that is taking life away from us and reeking tremendous havoc across our country. We need to be looking out for one another and working together at every level of government to protect our small businesses, support our family farmers, and make sure our students have the opportunity to learn. Instead, Senator McConnell is jeopardizing the long-term financial health of our state. We need bipartisan solutions and relief, not politically charged, utterly misguided and counterproductive rhetoric.”

Last week, Rep. Delgado led a letter requesting robust rural funding and the consideration of direct payments to small towns and counties to address their unique needs and support communities of all sizes throughout this public health and economic crisis. This funding would be modeled after Rep. Delgado’s Rebuild Rural America Act that allows rural governments to apply for non-competitive, multi-year block grants.