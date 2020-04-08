Delgado Statement on Removal of CARES Act Oversight Committee Head

From the office of Representative Antonio Delgado:
RHINEBECK, NY—Today, U.S. Representative Antonio Delgado (NY-19) issued the following statement on the removal of Acting Defense Department Inspector General Glenn Fine from his position as head of the Pandemic Response Accountability Committee created in the bipartisan CARES Act:
“Two weeks ago, a broad, bipartisan coalition voted to pass the vitally important emergency relief legislation with the inclusion of critical oversight measures to ensure the faithful stewardship of federal dollars. Removing a key government watchdog from overseeing the largest stimulus package in our nation’s history is deeply concerning and runs counter to a unified message of placing emergency relief above partisan politics. Americans need relief now, not divisive partisanship.”