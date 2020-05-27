Delgado Statement on Opening of Coronavirus Food Assistance Program Application Period

From the office of Representative Antonio Delgado:

RHINEBECK, NY—Today, U.S. Representative Antonio Delgado (NY-19) released the following statement on the opening the of U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP) application period. During the CARES Act negotiations, Rep. Delgado urged the inclusion of funding for small farmers and producers who have seen losses due to the pandemic. The USDA’s Coronavirus Food Assistance Program includes $16 billion, funded in part by the CARES Act, to provide direct payments to farmers impacted by this public health emergency and the food supply chain.

“Today, USDA is opening their Coronavirus Food Assistance Program for applications now through August 28, 2020. I hope this program will serve our producers and bring needed assistance to family farmers across upstate who have experienced losses during this deeply challenging time,” said Rep. Delgado, member of the House Agriculture Committee. “Through my telephone town halls and meetings across the district, I have heard from farmers and producers about the urgent need for additional support to keep small farmers in our region afloat, while filling food assistance needs throughout the district. I urge upstate producers to apply for this program as soon as possible and I will be watching the implementation closely to make sure our small producers are able to get their share of funding throughout this process. Our family farmers will need assistance as our state reopens and recovers from COVID-19, and I will continue to champion their priorities and concerns to get them the relief they need in the weeks and months ahead.”

CFAP aims to provide financial assistance for agricultural operators who have suffered a five percent or greater price decline or experienced losses due to market supply chain disruptions due to COVID-19 and face additional significant market costs. Eligible commodities include non-specialty crops, wool, livestock, dairy, fruits, vegetables, and nuts. Farmers should apply through their local Farm Service Agency Service Center, and applicants can visit farmers.gov/cfap or call 877-508-8364 to speak directly with a USDA employee.