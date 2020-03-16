Delgado Statement on Legislation to Support Americans During Coronavirus Pandemic

From the office of Representative Antonio Delgado:

WASHINGTON, DC—Last night, U.S. Representative Antonio Delgado (NY-19) joined a majority in the House in voting to pass bipartisan legislation, the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, to support working families during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We must to do everything in our power to keep our communities safe, and we need to act now. Over the last week we have seen the number of confirmed Coronavirus cases increase in NY-19 and across the country. I continue to work alongside our local officials and public health experts to coordinate resources during this pandemic.

“Last night, the House passed critical legislation to address the impact of Coronavirus on our communities with the Families First Coronavirus Response Act. This legislation will provide essential services to assist working families and seniors across upstate New York during the COVID-19 pandemic including increasing access to needed Coronavirus tests, giving workers the ability to stay at home if they’re sick, and providing children and seniors with continued food security during these challenging times. This legislation also includes vital support for small businesses and employees, who are already experiencing financial challenges,” said Delgado. “Public safety is paramount, and I encourage everyone to take necessary precautions to keep themselves and their neighbors safe. Critically important to this effort to keep everyone safe includes understanding where cases are emerging. I will continue to urge a federal focus on increased access to Coronavirus tests, available to all who need them, regardless of income.”

“This legislation is one of many needed actions to respond to this pandemic. The Senate and President must act swiftly—our communities cannot wait.”

This week, Rep. Delgado introduced the bipartisan Pandemic Response and Emergency Preparedness (PREP) Act, to help prepare our communities for the economic impacts of the coronavirus.

The bill would expand the menu of benefits available under federal Emergency Declarations to include critical nutrition assistance, unemployment assistance for unemployed and self-employed individuals, legal services, crisis counseling, and case management.