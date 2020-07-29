Delgado Statement on Leader McConnell’s COVID-19 Proposal that Abandons State and Local Governments

From the office of Representative Antonio Delgado:

WASHINGTON, DC—Today, U.S. Representative Antonio Delgado (NY-19) released the following statement on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s COVID-19 relief legislation that fails to provide a single dollar for state and local governments, despite the budget shortfalls faced by communities across the country. In April, Senator McConnell said he would prefer states declare bankruptcy than support state and local governments.

“When someone shows you who they are, believe them. Senator McConnell said he would prefer states declare bankruptcy rather than assist state and local governments, and this week the Senate Republicans unveiled a bill that completely fails to support communities hit hard by the pandemic. Senator McConnell’s proposal abandons our first responders, our teachers and essential workers across upstate New York by refusing to provide a single penny in state and local government relief,” said Rep. Delgado. “Local governments across upstate and NY-19 met the moment and provided essential services during this pandemic. It is our duty as elected officials to fight relentlessly for the communities we represent. This proposal abandons our communities when they need it most, and is out of touch with the realities of folks who are truly hurting, from Democrats, to Republicans, to independents. I will continue to fight for my legislation, the Direct Support for Communities Act, which would ensure that every single community, regardless of size, qualifies for significant federal relief. This should not be a partisan issue in the least bit. Americans need real support in these unprecedented times, not political posturing.”



In May, the House of Representatives passed the Heroes Act, which includes Rep. Delgado’s bipartisan Direct Support for Communities Act to ensure state and local governments of all sizes can qualify for federal relief funding. Local governments would be able to use this federal relief to help address costs associated with lost revenues and response to the pandemic, in an effort to help avoid cuts to essential services and local tax and fee increases.