Delgado Statement on Bipartisan Legislation to Provide Additional Support for Small Businesses During COVID-19 Pandemic

From the office of Representative Antonio Delgado:

Following Delgado Push, Legislation Will Make Small Farms In NY-19 Eligible For SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans and Emergency Grants

RHINEBECK, NY—Today, House and Senate leadership announced agreement on, and the Senate has now passed, legislation to provide supplemental funding for small business programs including the Paycheck Protection Program and Economic Injury Disaster Loans and Emergency Grants, as well as additional funding for hospitals and COVID-19 testing. Additionally, following a bipartisan push led by U.S. Representative Antonio Delgado (NY-19), the legislation will also make farmers eligible for critical SBA loan and grant programs they were previously excluded from.

Included in this legislation is an important federal fix making small farmers eligible for Economic Injury Disaster Loans of up to $2 million and the emergency grants of up to $10,000. Rep. Delgado led a letter with Reps. Brindisi and Harder urging this change.

“Our farms are essential to our rural way of life and are critical to our local economy here in upstate New York. They merit access to the same resources our small business owners are provided under the CARES Act. I called for the SBA to make our local producers eligible for the economic injury disaster loan program, as intended by Congress. I am pleased bipartisan leaders have made this needed clarification to make sure our farmers will be eligible for such funds,” said Rep. Delgado. “Small businesses and family farms need assistance immediately and this package ensures we do just that. It also provides resources in support of our hospitals and funds for much needed testing. There is more work ahead, including funding for state and local governments, particularly for counties and municipalities in rural areas like NY-19.”



Rep. Delgado led a bipartisan letter with 85 other members urging inclusion of farmers in the Small Business Administration (SBA) Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program. Their letter to the SBA Administrator can be found here.