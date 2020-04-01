Delgado Releases COVID-19 Resource Guide on Website

From the office of Representative Antonio Delgado:

Rep. Delgado’s resource guide provides an overview of benefits, federal programs, and funding available to upstate workers, families, and small businesses during this difficult time

KINGSTON, NY—Today, U.S. Representative Antonio Delgado (NY-19) announced the release of a resource guide for the community with information and resources related to the coronavirus pandemic. Following passage of three federal emergency response packages, Rep. Delgado assembled this guide to provide an overview of benefits, federal programs, and funding available to upstate workers, families, and small businesses during this difficult time. This resource guide can be found on the front page of Delgado.House.gov and accessed in PDF form here. This document will be updated as additional information becomes available.

“There is nothing more important during this challenging time than access to accurate information. My office is working to be a resource for our region throughout the coronavirus pandemic.” Delgado continued, “I’ve published this resource guide to give folks access to important medical information, as well as details about how they can apply for different benefits and resources available through the bipartisan emergency relief legislation signed into law last Friday. I hope this resource guide will serve as a one-stop shop for a variety of questions throughout this confusing time. I encourage everyone in NY-19 to reach out to my office with additional questions.”

Delgado’s resource guide can be found at Delgado.House.gov. Rep. Delgado has also held two telephone town halls over the last two weeks to remain accessible and transparent to the community while respecting social distancing guidance. This week’s telephone town hall will be at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, April 3. Constituents are encouraged to dial 855-905-3295 to listen in and ask questions.