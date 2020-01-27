Delgado Presents Award at Deposit Chamber of Commerce Awards Dinner

From the office of Rep. Antonio Delgado:

DEPOSIT, NY—Representative Antonio Delgado (NY-19) attended the Deposit Chamber of Commerce Awards Dinner in St. Joseph’s Parish Hall on Saturday night, January 25.

At the event, Rep. Delgado delivered remarks on his legislative accomplishments in his first year in office, priorities for 2020 and his work on behalf of upstate small businesses.

Following his remarks, Rep. Delgado and Chamber President Nick Barone presented the Business of the Year award to Brown’s Pharmacy, a family-run small business in Deposit.

“The growth of our upstate economy, and the success of our small businesses and family farms are all interconnected,” said Delgado. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to hear from the small business community in Deposit and discuss our shared priorities of promoting economic development in Broome and Delaware Counties. My congratulations to the 2020 Business of the Year, Brown’s Pharmacy—which has been family owned and operated for 173 years. I’ll continue working on legislation in Congress that gives our small businesses the tools needed to succeed and invests in our rural communities.”

Earlier his week, Delgado convened a meeting of his NY-19 Small Business Advisory Committee to listen to the issues small businesses face and formulate legislative priorities for 2020.

This week, Delgado also joined constituents at the Ulster County Chamber of Commerce Breakfast, Greene County Chamber of Commerce Legislative Forum, and Otsego Chamber of Commerce State of the State Networking Luncheon.

As a member of the Congressional House Small Business Committee, Delgado prioritizes supporting upstate small businesses in Congress. Delgado has introduced bipartisan legislation that makes it easier for small businesses to comply with onerous federal regulations by requiring the Small Business Administration’s (SBA) Office of the National Ombudsman to create a centralized website that houses small business compliance guides designed to help small businesses comply with federal regulations. That bill has passed the House.

Delgado also introduced the Tax Fairness for the Self-Employed Act, bipartisan legislation that would make changes to the tax code to level the playing field for self-employed small business owners by making sure that self-employed individuals can access the same tax deductions as corporations when it comes to health insurance premiums.

The bill would allow more than 1.7 million self-employed individuals in New York to deduct their health care premiums as a business expense, saving self-employed individuals an average of $750 a year.