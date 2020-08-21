Delgado Launches New Survey on U.S. Postal Service Delays

From the office of Representative Antonio Delgado

RHINEBECK, NY — Today, U.S. Representative Antonio Delgado (NY-19) launched a survey to gather information from upstate New Yorkers about any mail delivery delays they are experiencing and their concerns about the future of the U.S. Postal Service (USPS).

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy – appointed by the Board of Governors of the U.S. Postal Service in May 2020 – has made major operational changes to the USPS during the COVID-19 pandemic that have contributed to significant mail delivery delays across the country, and have undermined the American people’s confidence in a 245-year-old institution.



Upstate New Yorkers can take Rep. Delgado’s survey here.

“The U.S. Postal Service is integral to the fabric of our nation, and fundamental to our democracy. Our neighbors, seniors, and local business owners are concerned about the Administration’s escalating hostility toward the Postal Service, and we must protect this public good,” said Rep. Delgado. “Folks across all eleven counties of NY-19 use USPS to send and receive paychecks, receive much-needed prescription drugs, fill customer orders for their small businesses, pay their bills on time, mail care packages and letters to their loved ones, and vote safely by mail. That’s why I am launching this survey to hear from folks across our district about their experiences with USPS. These responses will continue to inform my work to protect and support the U.S. Postal Service to ensure timely mail delivery service across upstate.”

This weekend, the House will vote on the Delivering for America Act, a bill which would prohibit the USPS from making any changes that impede prompt and reliable service during the COVID-19 pandemic, and requires USPS to reverse any initiatives that have slowed the service of mail. The legislation seeks to stabilize the USPS at a time when many Americans are relying on home deliveries and reliable mail service more than ever, and prevent any targeted structural changes that would weaken the USPS and discourage Americans from voting by mail in the fall.