Delgado Launches COVID-19 Resource Hub on Delgado.House.gov

From the office of Representative Antonio Delgado:

WASHINGTON, DC—Today, U.S. Representative Antonio Delgado (NY-19) announced the inclusion of a new coronavirus resource hub that aggregates community information including coronavirus testing sites, food bank locations, and other resources available to the upstate New York community. The resource hub can be found on Delgado.House.Gov under the Coronavirus: Resources and Information Tab on the front page.

“During these challenging times, my team is looking for new ways to connect folks with information and resources including COVID-19 cases in our area, testing facilities, food pantries, hand sanitizer and PPE for small businesses and non-profits. I encourage everyone to check out the new resource hub on https://delgado.house.gov/,” said Rep. Antonio Delgado. “Do not hesitate to reach out to my office with additional questions to see how we can help.”

Rep. Delgado’s Coronavirus resource hub was created through Esri mapmaking software. The resource hub can be found on Delgado.House.gov alongside Rep. Delgado’s Resources and Information webpage, resources for veterans and small businesses, as well as a NY-19 COVID-19 resource guide.