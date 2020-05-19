Delgado Introduces Legislation to Build Out Rural Transportation Systems

From the office of Representative Antonio Delgado:

WASHINGTON, DC—Today, U.S. Representative Antonio Delgado (NY-19), member of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, announced the introduction of legislation to boost funding for rural public transportation. Specifically, this legislation boosts funding for the 5311 Formula Grants for Rural Areas Program at the Federal Transit Administration by 55% for Fiscal Year 2021, with a $20 million increase per year until 2025. Rep. Delgado’s bill will give rural communities the funding needed to expand bus routes, and make improvements to public transportation systems that increase accessibility and enable economic development.

The Rural Areas Program provides capital, planning, and operating assistance to states to support public transportation in rural areas with populations of less than 50,000, where many residents often rely on public transit to reach their destinations. Eligible activities include planning, capital, operating, job access and reverse commute projects, and the acquisition of public transportation services.

“As a the proud representative to one of the most rural congressional districts in the country, I continually hear about the need for more consistent public bus routes to support our regional economies and small businesses. Today, I’m introducing legislation to boost funding for our rural transportation systems and make strategic investments in rural infrastructure to support the long term health of our small towns and communities across the 19th District,” said Delgado. “As we envision our economic reopening and work to support our upstate economy, I will continue to champion the priorities that allow more upstate residents to find good paying jobs here at home and grow our local economies.”