Delgado Holds Webinar Focused on Resources and Assistance for Upstate Small Businesses

From the office of Representative Antonio Delgado:

RHINEBECK, NY—Today, U.S. Representative Antonio Delgado (NY-19) held his first virtual small business webinar to allow folks across the district to hear from small business experts, get their questions answered and be connected with resources. The webinar, titled Small Business Administration (SBA) – Helping Small Businesses Start, Grow, Expand and Recover, featured panelists including SBA Upstate District Office Branch Manager Jeffrey Boyce and Regional Director of the Mid-Hudson Small Business Development Center Arnaldo Sehwerert. During the event, Rep. Delgado provided a federal update, and the panelists went through a presentation and answered questions from business owners and employees across the district. A video of the webinar can be found below.

“New York’s 19th Congressional District is home to more than 27,000 small businesses and self-employed business owners. Giving our small businesses the tools they need to respond to this pandemic is vital to the long-term success of our local economy in upstate. I’ve made small business recovery a top priority throughout my time in Congress and during this pandemic, and I’m grateful for our local partners working to distribute funding and resources to small businesses and farms across the district,” said Rep. Delgado, member of the House Committee on Small Business. “I appreciate the time and effort of both the Small Business Administration and Small Business Development Center to equip our small businesses with the resources they need to recover from this crisis and reopen while keeping employees and customers safe.”

“While the SBA helps small businesses and non-profits start, grow and expand, the agency also helps recover from disasters. The SBA Upstate District Office serves 34 counties of New York and we appreciate the opportunity to partner with Congressman Delgado and his office on this webinar. SBA’s Paycheck Protection Program is keeping millions of workers employed and receiving their paychecks during COVID-19, regardless of any quarantines, local shutdown orders or local re-opening phases. By working on the ground in community after community, the SBA continues to execute the largest economic stimulus package in history right here in our backyard yielding tremendous successes for our Main Streets, downtowns and local economies,” said SBA Upstate District Office Branch Manager Jeffrey Boyce.

“These are very unusual times posing incredible challenges which must be met with equally unusual responses and creativity. The SBA, SBDC and Congressman Delgado are eager to work with you to find resources for your business survival and recovery,” said Dr. Arnaldo Sehwerert, Regional Director of the Mid-Hudson Small Business Development Center.

As a member of the House Committee on Small Business, Rep. Delgado has worked to elevate the voices of small businesses across New York’s 19th Congressional District during the COVID-19 pandemic. In March, Rep. Delgado introduced the Small Business Repayment Relief Act, to cover six months of loan payments for all qualified SBA loans. This was signed into law as part of the bipartisan CARES Act. Recently, Rep. Delgado voted for the Paycheck Protection Program Flexibility Act, signed into law on June 5.

Additionally, Rep. Delgado introduced the Prioritized Paycheck Protection Program (P4) Act which would allow smaller businesses, with significant losses due to COVID-19, to receive a second forgivable PPP loan. The Congressman also helped introduce the bipartisan Small Business PPE Tax Credit Act which would provide a tax credit of up to $25,000 to help small businesses offset the cost of PPE including installing plexiglass and purchasing masks to protect their employees and customers.