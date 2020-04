From the office of Representative Antonio Delgado:

Friday, April 3, 2020 – 5:00pm

On Friday, April 3, Representative Antonio Delgado (NY-19) will hold a telephone town hall, to take questions and connect folks with resources in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Members of the public are invited to dial 855-905-3295 at 5:00 p.m. on Friday to ask questions.