Delgado Discusses COVID-19 Impact at Roundtable with Event Industry Stakeholders in Greene County

From the office of Representative Antonio Delgado:

TANNERSVILLE, NY –U.S. Representative Antonio Delgado (NY-19) convened a roundtable on Friday, July 10, with stakeholders from across the event and wedding industry in Greene and surrounding counties at LaDoria Ristorante in Villa Vosilla to discuss how their businesses have been impacted by coronavirus and social distancing guidance. During the conversation, attendees sat more than six feet apart and discussed the multi-faceted impact of COVID-19 on the event industry. The roundtable conversation included representatives from the Greene County Chamber of Commerce, The Cask and Rasher, Basilica Hudson, Hudson Valley Ceremonies, Hudson River Photographer, and YG Productions.

“This roundtable was an important opportunity to engage with the community and hear from small business owners about their experiences throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. The events industry is an economic driver and job creator across upstate and business owners and employees within the industry have faced unprecedented economic strain and revenue loss over the last several months—hearing about their experiences is critical to my work to advocate for our businesses and owners on the House Small Business Committee,” said Rep. Delgado. “Our conversation focused on the strain felt by small businesses and self-employed owners and their experiences with federal programs including the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDLs). From this discussion, I will continue to push at the federal level to make sure our small businesses have the resources they need to sustain themselves throughout these challenging times.”



“It’s impressive that the Congressman is doing such diligence to assess the effectiveness of his legislation by gathering facts from the people directly affected so he can make adjustment,” said Tannersville Mayor Dr. Lee McGunnigle. “Very impressive! Great leadership during challenging times.”



“As a band leader I keep asking myself, how do we socially distance a dance party with an open bar? Even though weddings and events can be viewed as a frivolous luxury, each one employs dozens of people. I’m so happy that Congressman Delgado has reached out to our business community during this unprecedented time. The fact that someone recognizes that we’re more than just a ‘party’ is a comfort to me. I know our industry will be one of the last to return, but at least we’re a part of the conversation now,” said Amy Serrago, Co-owner, YG Productions

“At Basilica Hudson we are encouraging all to air on the side of caution and patience with this pandemic. Rushing into re-opening or any scientific unknowns is not in anyone’s interest. The safety of our clients, vendors and staff is our number one priority. We will adhere to state guidance to enable us to reopen safely and securely,said Melissa Auf der Maur, Owner, Basilica Hudson.

As a member of the House Committee on Small Business, Rep. Delgado has worked to elevate the voices of small businesses across New York’s 19th Congressional District during the COVID-19 pandemic. In March, Rep. Delgado introduced the Small Business Repayment Relief Act, to cover six months of loan payments for all qualified SBA loans. This was signed into law as part of the bipartisan CARES Act. Recently, Rep. Delgado voted for the Paycheck Protection Program Flexibility Act, signed into law on June 5. Additionally, Rep. Delgado introduced the Prioritized Paycheck Protection Program (P4) Act whichwould allow smaller businesses, with significant losses due to COVID-19, to receive a second forgivable PPP loan. The Congressman also helped introduce the bipartisan Small Business PPE Tax Credit Act which would provide a tax credit of up to $25,000 to help small businesses offset the cost of PPE including installing plexiglass and purchasing masks to protect their employees and customers.

In June, Rep. Delgado was recognized by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce twice: first, with their inaugural Jefferson-Hamilton Award for Bipartisanship and also their Spirit of Enterprise Award, for the Congressman’s work promoting business and commonsense governing over the past year.