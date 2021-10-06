Delgado Campaign To Report Over 5 Million Cash-On-Hand

From the office of Representative Antonio Delgado:

RHINEBECK, NY — Today, the Delgado for Congress campaign announced it has over $5 million cash-on-hand. Delgado will be among the top fundraisers in the House despite not taking corporate PAC funds.

“Congressman Delgado has passed 12 bills into law, held 63 town halls, secured FEMA funding in the wake of Hurricane Ida, and delivered over $400 million in direct support for our counties, towns, and villages,” said Delgado for Congress Campaign Manager Christian Perkins. “We are incredibly grateful for all the community support for our campaign.”