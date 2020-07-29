Delgado Announces Significant CARES Act Funding for Local Airports

From the office of Representative Antonio Delgado:

WASHINGTON, DC—Today, U.S. Representative Antonio Delgado (NY-19) announced $2,213,966.00 in federal funding through the Department of Transportation (DOT) Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to support area airports. The funding was appropriated through the bipartisan Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act).

The full breakdown of funding for NY-19 airports is as follows:

$71,283.00 for Columbia County Airport in Hudson

$70,000.00 for Albert S. Nader Regional Airport in Oneonta

$2,072,683.00 for Sullivan County International Airport in Monticello



“Upstate New York’s airports are critical economic drivers for rural areas, and these facilities play a key role in our communities’ pandemic response. The funding announced today will help to support airport employees and our local economies,” said Rep. Delgado. “As Congress negotiates next steps of coronavirus relief, I will continue to advocate for the needs of our upstate communities to make sure our region has the resources required to recover and build back stronger than before.”

“Columbia County and it’s Co. Airport management staff are very much appreciative of the recently announced Federal CARES ACT grant in the amount of $71,283, which will provide 100% of the funding for an Airport Pavement Management Program at the Columbia Co. Airport. This vital airport facility funding will allow the County to prepare a much-needed, cost-effective airfield pavement management program, which will provide airport management valuable information on the current conditions of all airport pavement surfaces, as well as creating a long-term plan for the development of future maintenance, rehabilitation and reconstruction projects for all critical airside pavement areas. This CARES ACT grant-funded program will ensure that the correct pavement treatments will be performed on the appropriate pavement areas at the optimum time. This is most welcome Federal funding, especially given the significant negative impact to Columbia County’s financial situation that the COVID 19 pandemic has caused this year,” said Matt Murell, Chair of the Board, Columbia County Board of Supervisors.

“I thank Congressman Delgado for working with the FAA to assist Oneonta in acquiring the funding which will allow us to perform a comprehensive Airside Pavement Management Study including a condition survey and visual inspection of all airfield pavements at Oneonta’s Albert S. Nader airport. This study will assist us in maintaining a strong plan to ensure safe air travel to and from the City of Oneonta both now and in the future,” said Gary Herzig, Mayor, City of Oneonta.



“This important infrastructure grant comes at the perfect time, as this $2,072,683 will be spent very soon, reducing the economic strain from COVID-19,” said District 7 Legislator Joe Perrello, chair of the Sullivan County Legislature’s Public Works Committee, which oversees the Airport. “I thank the U.S. Department of Transportation for continuing to ensure our Airport is kept modern and viable at minimal expense to local taxpayers.”