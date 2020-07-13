Delgado Announces More Than 9,100 NY-19 Businesses Utilized PPP, Encourages Small Business Owners to Apply for Funding Before August Deadline

From the office of Representative Antonio Delgado:

RHINEBECK, NY—Today, U.S. Representative Antonio Delgado (NY-19) announced more than 9,100 small businesses across New York’s 19th Congressional District received assistance from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). This PPP funding helped small businesses across the district retain more than 73,000 jobs. PPP loans were made available through the bipartisan CARES Act which also included Rep. Delgado’s Small Business Repayment Relief Act, which provides federal funding for the SBA to cover six months of loan payments for all qualified loans without any action from small businesses. Last week, Congress passed a bipartisan extension of PPP allowing small businesses until August 8, 2020 to apply.

“New York’s 19th Congressional District is home to more than 27,000 small businesses and self-employed owners. I’ve made listening to business owners and ensuring they have the resources they need to sustain themselves a top priority throughout my time in Congress. As our business owners continue to navigate this uncertain time, it’s essential we provide them with necessary resources, and I’m pleased that over 9,100 small businesses in the district have utilized the Paycheck Protection Program. I will continue to champion these vital programs for our small businesses and advocate for my legislation that will allow smaller businesses with 100 or fewer employees to apply for additional PPP funds,” said Rep. Delgado.

Business owners looking to apply for PPP funds are encouraged to submit an application before August 8 and reach out to Rep. Delgado’s office at Delgado.House.gov and (845) 443-2930 with questions.

As a member of the House Committee on Small Business, Rep. Delgado has worked to elevate the voices of small businesses across New York’s 19th Congressional District during the COVID-19 pandemic. Recently, Rep. Delgado voted for the Paycheck Protection Program Flexibility Act, signed into law on June 5. Additionally, Rep. Delgado introduced the Prioritized Paycheck Protection Program (P4) Act whichwould allow smaller PPP recipients, with significant losses due to COVID-19, to receive a second forgivable PPP loan. The Congressman also helped introduce the bipartisan Small Business PPE Tax Credit Act would provide a tax credit of up to $25,000 to help small businesses offset the cost of PPE including installing plexiglass and purchasing masks to protect their employees and customers.

In June, Rep. Delgado was recognized by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce twice: first, with their inaugural Jefferson-Hamilton Award for Bipartisanship and also their Spirit of Enterprise Award, for the Congressman’s work promoting business and commonsense governing over the past year.

Data from the Small Business Administration can be found here.