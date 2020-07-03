Delgado Announces Federal Grant to Expand Educational Programs at National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum

From the office of Representative Antonio Delgado:

Congressman Delivers Critical Federal Funds to Support Otsego County Landmark, Allowing More Young People to Access Hall of Fame Programming

COOPERSTOWN, NY – Today, U.S. Representative Antonio Delgado (NY-19) announced $297,717 in federal funding for the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in Cooperstown, NY. The grant funding announced today through the National Endowment for the Humanities was approved through the House and Senate through the bipartisan CARES Act. These funds will support virtual education experiences and access to the museum’s digital collection.



“The Baseball Hall of Fame is an iconic landmark and driver of the local economy. I’m proud to announce these CARES Act funds that will allow the Cooperstown Hall of Fame to expand their digital exhibits and allow more young people and members of the community to learn more about baseball and American history,” said Rep. Delgado. “Everyone in our community has personal family memories in Cooperstown, and it is vital for the long term well-being of our economy that we support the jobs and build accessibility at the museum. I look forward to experiencing the exhibits in person as soon as possible.”

“Like all cultural organizations around the country, the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum has been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 crisis,” said Tim Mead, President of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum. “Funding provided through the National Endowment for the Humanities CARES Act grant program is allowing us to continue our Safe at Home initiative, which was designed to provide virtual programs, educational content and other Hall of Fame resources to be accessed online from home, thus enabling us to serve our constituents and fulfill our mission to preserve history, honor excellence and connect generations.”

The National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum is a nonprofit educational institution dedicated to fostering an appreciation of the history of baseball and its impact on American culture by collecting, preserving, exhibiting and interpreting our collections for a global audience, as well as honoring those who have made outstanding contributions to our National Pastime. The grant announced today will support the Museum’s Safe at Home virtual programming, including the delivery of 16 baseball-themed curriculum units in mathematics, American history, fine arts and science. The funding will also support the expansion of the museum’s digital collection, which includes Oral Histories, Museum Artifacts, materials from the Negro Leagues and the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League.