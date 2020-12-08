Delgado Announces Facebook Live Town Hall on Wednesday, December 9

From the office of Representative Antonio Delgado:

WASHINGTON, DC – Today, U.S. Representative Antonio Delgado (NY-19) announced he will hold a Facebook Live Town Hall on Wednesday, December 9 at 7:00 p.m. During the event, the Congressman will provide a brief federal update and answer questions from members of the community. Throughout his first term, Rep. Delgado held 47 town halls, including 35 in-person events, and 12 virtual town halls during the COVID-19 pandemic to remain accessible to the district while respecting social distancing measures. NY-19 residents are invited to tune into the Congressman’s official Facebook page on Wednesday evening with their questions and concerns, or submit questions in advance through comments on Rep. Delgado’s Facebook page.

“Throughout my time in Congress, I have prioritized transparency, accountability and accessibility to everyone in our region, irrespective of party affiliation. On Wednesday, December 9, I’m holding a Facebook Live Town Hall to connect with the community and provide an update on my work to advocate for our region in Congress,” said Rep. Delgado. “I’m looking forward to next Wednesday’s Town Hall and invite everyone to tune in.”

Details for Rep. Delgado’s Facebook Live Town Hall can be found below:

Facebook Live Town Hall with Rep. Antonio Delgado

Wednesday, December 9

7:00 p.m.

Broadcast: https://www.facebook.com/RepAntonioDelgado