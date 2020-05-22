Delgado Announces Economic Relief for Regional Airports in Columbia and Delaware Counties

From the office of Representative Antonio Delgado:

RHINEBECK, NY—Today, U.S. Representative Antonio Delgado (NY-19) announced the award of nearly $100,000 in federal funding through U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The United States has seen air travel decrease by more than 90 percent as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Today, Rep. Delgado announced $69,000 for Columbia County Airport in Hudson and $30,000 for Sidney Municipal Airport in Delaware County.



“Upstate New York’s airports are critical economic hubs for our region. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, our airports have faced unprecedented financial challenges while supporting our region’s response to the pandemic. These funds will support upstate New York airports, their workers and the surrounding communities that rely on them,” said Rep. Delgado. “I will continue working closely with state, community and local officials at every level to ensure that our region has the resources it needs to get through this public health emergency.”

“From my perspective, the management of the Columbia Co. Airport very much appreciates the offer of Federal CARES ACT funding to assist the County in covering several months of our Co. Airport’s day-to-day operations and maintenance expenses. With all aspects of the US aviation industry having been severely impacted by the COVID 19 pandemic, these types of Federal assistance to local government-owned and operated general aviation facilities will very much help us bridge the financial gap until all sectors of the aviation community get back up and running to or near to pre-COVID 19 levels,” said Dean Knox, Columbia County Director of Engineering.

Columbia County Board of Supervisors Chairman Matt Murell said, “Columbia County is appreciates the funds we just received through the Cares Act for our airport. This funding will be used to help sustain operations at the Columbia County Airport.”

“On behalf of the Village of Sidney I want to thank Congressman Delgado for securing $30,000 in funding for our Village airport,” said Sidney Mayor Andrew Matviak.