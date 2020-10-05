Delgado and Brindisi Announce Grant Funding for Upstate Job Preparation Program

From the office of Representative Antonio Delgado:

RHINEBECK, NY—Today, U.S. Representatives Antonio Delgado (NY-19) and Anthony Brindisi (NY-22) announced a $255,086 grant award from the Appalachian Regional Commission for the Board of Cooperative Educational Services (BOCES) – Delaware, Chenango, Madison, and Otsego Counties. The funding will help expand the Career Destinations – Connecting Students to Local Jobs and Careers program to 14 middle and high schools in Delaware, Otsego, and Chenango counties.

“Workforce development programs are essential to our upstate economy, and I am deeply committed to supporting career and technical education across NY-19 to ensure young people are given every opportunity to succeed and develop a skill set that can lead to gainful employment,” said Rep. Delgado. “I’m proud to join Rep. Brindisi in announcing these federal funds to expand DCMO BOCES programs and give more students the tools needed to secure jobs in the 21st century economy. I will continue advocating at the federal level for investments in our regional recovery.”



“Whether it’s through a community college, an apprenticeship or certification program, or a four-year degree, we need to give every student a chance to succeed,” said Brindisi. “These dollars will give more Upstate students that chance and help put them on the path to a good-paying job. Especially as we continue to rebuild from COVID-19, this grant award will make a difference for our students and our local economy. I’ll keep working with Rep. Delgado to deliver for our region.”



The Career Destinations – Connecting Students to Local Jobs and Careers program prepares students for jobs in advanced manufacturing, agriculture, health care, and business. Through this grant funding, an estimated 75 students and 50 local businesses will benefit from the program per year.

In February, Rep. Delgado introduced the Gateway to Careers Act to create a career pathway grant program that would fund partnerships between community or technical colleges and workforce development partners such as state workforce development boards, industry associations, and community-based organizations. These programs would support efforts to offer wrap around services including child care, opioid addiction treatment, transportation, and other forms of assistance for community college and career and technical education (CTE) students.