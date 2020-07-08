Delgado Accepting Applications For Nominations To U.S. Military Service Academies

From the office of Representative Antonio Delgado:

KINGSTON, NY—Today, U.S. Representative Antonio Delgado (NY-19) announced he is accepting applications from high school students from across New York’s 19th Congressional District for nominations to the United States Military Service Academies for the class entering in Fall 2021. This year, ten students from across the district received appointments to service academies.

“There is no higher honor than serving our nation, and our military academies provide young people with not only a first-class education, but also the tools to become the next generation of leaders in our country. The young people seeking appointments to these service academies show a great maturity and seriousness,” Delgado said. “I strongly encourage all students in New York’s 19th Congressional District interested in pursuing higher education at one of the service academies to submit their application packets to my office. I look forward, with the aid of a selection committee, to nominating qualified students across the region for this high honor.”

Students interested in applying should visit Rep. Delgado’s website to learn more about the process and download an application. The website features specific instructions about the accompanying forms and required documents, including an application form, essays, high school transcript, ACT/SAT scores, and letters of recommendation. Since these materials take time to compile, interested students are encouraged to start obtaining the materials needed for the packet as soon as possible. The deadline for submitting a completed nomination packet to Delgado’s office is Friday, October 22, 2020 at 5:00 p.m.

Representative Delgado has the honor of nominating up to ten qualified young people from New York’s 19th Congressional District for attendance at four Military Service Academies: the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, New York; the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland; the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado; and the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point, New York.

For more information, answers to frequently asked questions, as well as an application packet, visit: https://delgado.house.gov/services/military-academy-nominations.

Students should contact the Service Academy Coordinator in the Kingston District Office at 845-443-2930 with any further questions about the application process.