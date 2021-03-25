From Delaware River Solar:

Residents of New York State’s Central Hudson, Orange & Rockland, NYSEG, and the RGE

utility territories can take advantage of no-risk community solar contracts.

Delaware River Solar offers one-year community solar subscriptions without long term

commitments or cancellation fees providing the most efficient means for solar accessibility in

New York.



DRS community solar farms bring green, renewable energy to residents and businesses while

saving them money on their electric bills. The first DRS project, situated in beautiful Sullivan

County, was completed in 2017/2018 and generates clean energy for many New Yorkers while

saving them money on their electric bills. From 2018 through 2020 DRS built over 20 more

projects and is currently building dozens more throughout the NYSEG and RGE electric service

territories in New York. DRS also manages projects in Central Hudson and Orange & Rockland

and customers in those utilities have an opportunity to participate in community solar and save

on their electric bills as well. Residential customers receive a 10% discount on the power

produced on their behalf each month. There are no added fees of any kind, only savings.

In addition to the clean, renewable energy and bill savings that community solar brings to area

residents, each project provides additional revenue to the town, creates 30 plus construction

jobs, and protects multiple acres of unused farmland for future use.



DRS plans to construct 10-20 new solar farms in 2021. Each solar project serves 300-1000

customers and offsets millions of pounds of carbon emissions annually. Solar development is a

critical strategy in meeting New York’s State renewable energy initiative to provide 50% of the

state’s energy needs with renewables by 2030. Residents have the ability to save with no-risk,

no cost subscriptions. It’s a win-win for all. To reserve your spot and sign up, visit

www.delawareriversolar.com or call 845-414-3491 with questions.

About Delaware River Solar



Delaware River Solar develops, builds, and operates community solar projects throughout New

York State. Their mission is to expand solar energy to those that cannot or prefer not to host

solar on their own property and to contribute to the state’s bold energy and climate goals.

Delaware River Solar works with local landowners, governments, organizations, and residents

to responsibly and effectively build solar projects that benefit the community. For more

information, visit delawareriversolar.com.