Delaware River Solar expands to Central Hudson and Orange & Rockland

From Delaware River Solar Marketing:

Delaware River Solar develops, builds, and operates community solar projects throughout New York

State. Their mission is to expand solar energy to those that cannot or prefer not to host solar on their

own property and to contribute to the state’s bold energy and climate goals. Delaware River Solar is

building an additional 20 megawatts in 2020 and 20 megawatts in 2021. DRS has expanded its reach to offer community solar to Central Hudson and Orange & Rockland customers as well as NYSEG and RGE customers.



The Reisendar solar farm in Ulster County in Ellenville, NY and the Constanza solar farm in Albany

County in Westerlo, NY are accepting customers for the Central Hudson utility area.

The Svenski Solar farm in Ulster County in Montgomery, NY is accepting customer from the Orange &Rockland utility area. Each solar farm will allow approximately 300 renters, homeowners, or businesses to utilize green renewable energy at a discounted rate at no added cost!



Community solar allows residents and businesses to enroll in a local, shared solar array and see

consistent savings on their electric bill – without paying any upfront costs or making any changes to their property.



Each solar project offsets 5 million pounds of carbon emissions annually. Solar development is a critical strategy in meeting New York’s State renewable energy initiatives. Customers can save with no-risk, no cost subscriptions. It’s a win-win for all. To reserve your spot and sign up, please call 845-414-3491 or go to the website at www.delawareriversolar.com.