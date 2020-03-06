Delaware County Sheriff’s Office Receives NY State Re-accreditation

Albany, NY – Today, Sheriff Craig S. DuMond announced the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office received State Reaccreditation by the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services at a formal ceremony at DCJS headquarters in Albany on March 5, 2020.

The NYS Law Enforcement Accreditation Program provides formal recognition that an agency meets or exceeds general expectations of quality in the field. The program has four principal goals:

To increase the effectiveness and efficiency of law enforcement agencies utilizing existing personnel, equipment and facilities to the extent possible;

To promote increased cooperation and coordination among law enforcement agencies and other agencies of the criminal justice system;

To ensure the appropriate training of law enforcement personnel; and

To promote public confidence in law enforcement.

In essence, accreditation acknowledges the implementation of policies that are conceptually sound and operationally effective.

The cornerstone of the Accreditation Program lies in established standards that contain a clear statement of professional requirements. Agencies participating in the program conduct a thorough analysis of their organization to determine how existing operations can be adapted to meet established standards.

When an agency adopts policies and procedures that meet the standards, a team of independent professionals conducts an on-site assessment to verify that all applicable standards have been successfully implemented. This process culminates with a decision by the NYS Law Enforcement Accreditation Council that the agency is worthy of accreditation.

Additionally, as part of the ceremony, Sergeant Kim Smith was recognized and presented with an award in recognition of her hard, work, time and commitment as Accreditation Manager for the Sheriff’s Office. As Accreditation Manager, Sergeant Smith is directly responsible for coordinating the Accreditation Program on behalf of the Sheriff.

Speaking on the event, Sheriff DuMond remarked, “Less than one-third of law enforcement agencies in NYS are State Accredited. The impact of the Accreditation Program stems from a profound commitment that the Sheriff’s Office has made to professionalism and desire to provide the best possible services to the communities we serve. I am very blessed and grateful for Sergeant Smith’s diligent and dedicated work as Accreditation Manager and honored by our member’s commitment to excellence”.