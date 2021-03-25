Delaware County Sheriff’s Office Annual Employee Awards

From the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office:

DELHI, NY – Today, Sheriff Craig S. DuMond announced that on Monday, March 22, 2021, the Sheriff’s Office held its annual employee awards ceremony to recognize members of the Sheriff’s Office for their exceptional service to the Office as well as the people of Delaware County.

Awards presented were as follows:

Perfect Attendance Awards:

Nurse Rosemary Balcom, Investigator David Barnes, CO Thad Barnes, CO Cory Bene, Sgt. Shane Biggar, Deputy Jeff Clark, Deputy Logan Flavell, Sgt. Fred Ford, Sgt. Heath Goff, Sgt. Paul Hamilton, Deputy Kyle Karcher, Sr. Investigator Joe Mauro, Deputy Tyler McAteer, CO David McClung, Corporal Dan McGowan, CO David Mondore, Sgt. Robert Pangburn, Deputy Collin Roche, Deputy Cody Tromblee, Deputy Timothy Tryon, Deputy Matthew Vogel.

5-Year Service Award:

CO Amanda Reichert, RN Gloria Hill

10-Year Service Award:

CO Terry Lambrecht, CO Kayla Montminy, Sergeant Donald Simonds

20-Year Service Award:

Corporal Joanne Yager, CO Vincent Scinta, Sergeant Kim Smith

35-Year Service Award:

Lieutenant Karl Vagts

Exceptional Service Award:

Sergeant Heath Goff, Deputy Tyler McAteer, Deputy Collin Roche, Sgt. Christopher Erwin, Corporal Eric Alexander, Civil Officer Robert Mantzouratos, Deputy Cody Tromblee, Investigator David Barnes, Deputy Timothy Tryon.

Deputy Sheriff Of The Year Award – Corporal Eric Alexander

Deputy Eric Alexander in early 2020 was directly responsible for the investigation and arrest of the most horrific animal abuse case in Delaware County. The case resulted in the arrest of a Franklin man on various animal fighting and animal cruelty related charges as the result of a seizure of twenty (20) dogs that were being inappropriately held and abused in the furtherance of dog fighting related activities.

On Wednesday afternoon, February 5, 2020, Corporal Alexander, acting on information received from members of the Delaware Valley Humane Society, discovered twenty unlicensed dogs confined in deplorable conditions without proper food, water or care at a residence located on County Highway 21 in the Town of Franklin. Upon further investigation, Cpl Alexander determined that although there was no evidence of active dog fighting activity observed at that location, the traumatic scars and injuries to the canines along with equipment and paraphernalia present at that scene was consistent with the training and conditioning of canines for dog fighting related activities.

Cpl Alexander exemplifies the true meaning of “sticking up for the victims” who are defenseless and deserve an advocate. Cpl Alexander’s work should make every Deputy across the whole State proud.

September 2020 Recognition for Lifesaving Efforts

In September of 2020 Corporal Alexander was publicly recognized for his lifesaving efforts in going above and beyond in rescuing a person suffering from substance use disorder, saving the person’s life.

Cpl Alexander responded to a 911 overdose call where he revived the victim in question. Upon being revived, the victim became uncooperative, refusing treatment from EMS or even acknowledging her name. Upon clearing the individual’s residence, Cpl Alexander was almost certain the individual was going to ingest more drugs and overdose again.

Cpl Alexander set out to determine the name and story of the of this individual suffering from SUD. Upon a diligent search and conducting interviews, he determined the name of the individual and further determined the individual was currently on parole.

Cpl Alexander continued his quest and identified the individuals parole officer, called that parole officer at home on a Sunday and insisted the parole officer respond from home on a day off and conduct a wellness check. After his persistence, the parole officer responded and together they responded to the residence. Upon, no response, Cpl Alexander and the parole officer forced entry into the residence where they found the

individual unconscious, unresponsive and not breathing. Upon administering additional doses of NARCAN, the individuals overdose was reversed and her life saved.

Corrections Officer of the Year Award – Corrections Officer Paul Moore

On June 11th, 2020 Officer Paul Moore was on duty in the staff dining room at the Delaware County Corrections Facility when Officer Moore observed fellow officer stand up and silently walked from his table. Officer Moore further observed the officer approach a trash can and appear to be is distress

.

Officer Moore swiftly and diligently reacted, following through with his medical first aid training as a Corrections Officer. It was apparent to Officer Moore that his fellow officer was in duress. It was at this point Officer Moore determined that the officer was choking and unable to help himself. The officer was nonverbal and his skin color was quickly changing.

Officer Moore sprang into action and quickly administered the Heimlich Maneuver. His first series of thrusts were unsuccessful in dislodging the object from the officer’s throat. Officer Moore informed the officer that he was going to try it again, but this time he was going to apply harder trusts that may be painful. With these last series of thrusts, the object that was obstructing the officer’s airway, was dislodged and thus rendering the officer the ability to breathe again.

Officer Paul Moore is a hero, not only did he save his fellow officer’s life, he returned to work as though saving lives was part of his daily routine. Officer Paul Moore heroically acted without hesitation to come to the aid of a colleague that was in dire need. Not only where his actions remarkable, but his humble demeanor afterward was extraordinary.

Civilian Employee of the Year Award – Gerard Hanley

Awarded for technical assistance and professional performance of duty in relation to the security system upgrade for the Delaware County Correctional Facility. Gerard’s expert knowledge of our facility’s infrastructure provided a seamless transition, ensured seamless security assurances and saved the County taxpayers tens of thousands of dollars.

Speaking on the awards presented, Sheriff Craig DuMond remarked, “I am humbled, honored, and proud to present these awards today. I am certainly blessed by a very dedicated group of professionals who go above and beyond every day in service to the Sheriff’s Office and the communities they protect. Recognizing their selfless service is important as the public should have an opportunity to know and appreciate their exceptional service to Delaware County”.