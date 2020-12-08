Delaware County Sheriff warns of scam calls targeted at grandparents

From the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office:

DELHI – Recently, I received a phone call from a constituent regarding a grandparent scam. It’s an old one that has been around for some time. The Grandparent receives a phone call from a distant grandchild indicated he/she has been arrested and needs money sent immediately to keep them out of jail. Usually, the money is requested via western union, a debit card, gift card or checking/savings account information. What is really remarkable is that almost every Grandparent I have spoken with has made the same claim; “the person of the phone really did sound like my grandson/granddaughter”. Fortunately, in the most recent case, the Grandparent did not take the bait and abruptly hung up. For others the outcome hasn’t been the same and some have literally lost thousands of dollars that will never be recovered.

In light of the holidays quickly approaching and these scams becoming more pervasive, I find it is necessary to remind the public of these dangers and offer the following tips:

Warning Signs

· The person claiming to be your grandchild asks you to send money immediately and provides details on how — for example, via prepaid cards or to a particular Western Union office.

· The call comes late at night. Scammers figure an older person may get confused more easily if they call then, the National Consumers League warns.

Do’s:

· Do set the privacy settings on your social media accounts so that only people you know can access your posts and photos. Scammers search Facebook, Instagram and other social networks for family information they can use to fool you.

· Do ask questions someone else is unlikely to be able to answer, such as the name and species of your grandchild’s first pet.

· Do say you’ll call right back, then call your grandchild’s usual phone number. With luck, he or she will answer, and you’ll know that the supposed emergency call is a scam.

· Do contact other family members or friends and see whether they can verify the story. Scammers plead with you to keep the emergency a secret precisely so you won’t try to confirm it.

· If you speak to someone who claims to be a police officer, do call the relevant law enforcement agency to verify the person’s identity and any information they’ve given you.

· Do trust your instincts. As the American Bar Association advises, if something doesn’t feel right, it probably isn’t.

Don’ts:

· Don’t drop your guard because the number on your caller ID looks familiar. Scammers can use technological tricks to make it appear that they’re calling from a trusted number, the Federal Communications Commission warns.

· Don’t volunteer information — scammers fish for facts they can use to make the impersonation believable. For example, if the caller says, “It’s me, grandpa!” don’t say your grandchild’s name. Wait for the caller say it.

· Don’t let a caller rush you into making a decision.

· Don’t send cash, wire money, or provide numbers from gift or cash-reload cards to a person claiming to be a grandchild. Scammers prefer those payment methods because they’re difficult to trace.

· Don’t panic, no matter how dire the grandchild’s predicament sounds. Scam artists want to get you upset to distract you from spotting the ruse.

More Resources: · You can report any fraud targeting older people to the FTC online or at 877-382-4357.

· If you sent money to a suspected scammer via Western Union, call the company’s fraud hotline (800-448-1492) as soon as possible. Ditto if you used MoneyGram (800-926-9400). If the transfer has not yet been paid, Western Union or MoneyGram may be able to stop the transaction and refund your money.