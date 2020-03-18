Delaware County Sheriff DuMond Announces CDC COVID-19 Alerts on Mobile App

From the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office:

DEHLI NY – Today, Sheriff Craig DuMond announced a major upgrade to the Delaware County Sheriff’s App, offering broadcasts and rebroadcasts of Center for Disease Control (CDC) COVID-19 alerts. The app and the upgrade are available free for Android and Apple. The upgraded app is an innovative response to help the public and local businesses stay current on COVID-19 alerts and news.

“The upgraded app will help the public receive fast breaking, credible news and information from the CDC,” said Sheriff DuMond “I encourage you to share the app with your family, friends, and neighbors so they too can receive our alerts and news.”

The newly released upgrade also includes these new features:

Inmate Search provided by Appriss Safety, which allows the public to easily sign up for inmate change of status notifications

A map of sex offenders in Delaware County, easy to search for your neighborhood

Noteworthy features include: press releases, push notifications/alerts, submit a tip/tipline, inmate and correctional facility information, sheriff’s office social media, and the Most Wanted list.

Download and share the app today. Search for Delaware County NY Sheriff’s Office in the App Store or Google Play, or use the direct link: https://apps.myocv.com/share/a28813753.

Attached are the marketing graphics for the COVID-19 add-ons. The features are now in the app!

New in the Delaware County NY Sheriff app: COVID-19 alerts and information.

Go into Settings and then Notification Settings to turn on the CDC COVID-19 alerts.

A new COVID-19 feature provides a variety of resources on the topic.

Please go into Settings to share our app with family, friends, and neighbors so they can receive important news and alerts, or forward this link: https://apps.myocv.com/share/a28813753