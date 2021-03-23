Delaware County Sheriff Craig S. DuMond urges residents to be aware of the endless scams now that Stimulus payments are being dispersed

From the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office:

DELHI, NY – With the recent release of the $1400 Economic Impact Payment by the U.S. Treasury and IRS, Delaware County Sheriff Craig S. DuMond urges residents to be aware of the endless scams that are being committed by criminal everyday through phone calls, text messages, email and other electronic means, including fraudulent websites.

Although the scams often tend to target the elderly and those facing financial hardship, anyone can fall victim to these scams if they are not cautious.

The most recent scams include fraudulent offers claiming to assist individuals in obtaining COVID vaccines, COVID-19 Stimulus payments and more. Others involve callers fraudulently representing themselves as representatives from Medicare, the Social Security Administration or IRS who may threaten you and demand immediate payment to avoid arrest or other legal action.

Additionally, the number of fraudulent unemployment claims has increased tremendously in the past year. Unsuspecting employees and employers throughout our county have been receiving notices from New York State Department of Labor (NYS DOL) that alert them to unemployment benefit claims which had been fraudulently filed. Criminals are using real Delaware County resident’s identities to file fraudulent unemployment insurance claims to illegally collect benefits in the name of individuals who are not unemployed. Sheriff DuMond urges everyone to promptly report unemployment fraud to their employer, the NYS DOL at https://webapps.labor.ny.gov/dews/ui/fraud/report-fraud.shtm

Sheriff DuMond added that according to the National Council on Aging (NCOA), the top 10 scams targeting seniors include the following:

Medicare — In scams involving Medicare, fraudsters pose as Medicare representatives to get seniors to give them their personal information, such as their Medicare identification number. The fraudster uses this information to bill Medicare for fraudulent services and then pockets the money.