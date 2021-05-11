Delaware County Sheriff Craig DuMond Elected Secretary of the New York State Sheriffs’ Association

From The New York State Sheriffs’ Association:

Albany, NY – The New York State Sheriffs’ Association elected its Officers at the 2021 Spring Training Conference last week at the Desmond Hotel in Albany, NY. Members elected Delaware County Sheriff Craig DuMond as Secretary of the NYS Sheriffs’ Association. Sheriff DuMond will work with Sheriffs around the state to further the efforts of the Sheriffs’ Association to enhance public safety in New York State through professional training and accreditation programs, public safety programs, and advocacy.

Speaking on the election, Sheriff DuMond remarked, “I am humbled and honored to have been blessed with the confidence of my fellow sheriffs. I promise to represent them, as will as the NYS Sheriff’s Association, with integrity and honor. I absolutely love my job and representing the people of Delaware County”.

The New York State Sheriffs’ Association, Inc. is a not-for-profit corporation, formed in 1934, for the purpose of assisting Sheriffs in the efficient and effective delivery of services to the public. It comprises all of the elected and appointed Sheriffs of New York State.

Photo Caption: Delaware County Sheriff Craig DuMond is sworn in as Secretary of the NYS Sheriffs’ Association by retired Ontario County Sheriff, Philip Povero. Former Sheriff Povero was the longest serving NYS Sheriff in the history or New York and retired in 2018.

