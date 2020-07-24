Delaware County resident named to key role with ORDA

From the office of State Senator James Seward:

ALBANY, NY – State Senator James L. Seward (R/C/I-Oneonta) announced today that Diane Munro of Roxbury (Delaware County) has been confirmed by the state senate as a member of the Olympic Regional Development Authority (ORDA). Senator Seward is ranking member of the Senate Finance Committee, which must consider nominations before they are acted on by the full senate.

“It was my great honor to move the nomination of Diane Munro as a member of the Olympic Regional Development Authority (ORDA),” said Senator Seward. “ORDA supports some of our state’s most spectacular recreational venues, including Belleayre Mountain – a gem of the Central Catskills. Diane’s professional background and work with community-based organizations more than qualifies her for this key post. As vice-chair of the Coalition for Belleayre Mountain, she understands how vital the mountain is to our regional economy along with the obstacles the facility faces. I am certain Diane will serve as a terrific steward for all of the ORDA facilities and will be especially effective in advocating for Belleayre Mountain.”

This is a new appointment for Diane Munro with a term to expire on June 19, 2024.

Diane Munro’s background

Diane Munro is an educator with over twenty years of experience in education. She has held positions as a teacher, principal, and superintendent. Her work focuses on educational development, community-based and art organizations. Ms. Munro has participated in multiple organizations across the state and is the creator of the Mid-Hudson Catskill Council of School Superintendents, co-founder of Sidney Area Youth Advocate Program, and a founding member of the Tri-Town Boys and Girls Club. She currently serves on the Town of Roxbury Planning Board and the board of directors of the Alcohol and Drug Abuse Council of Delaware County, and is a member of the Delaware County and Central Catskills Chamber of Commerce.

About ORDA

The New York State Olympic Regional Development Authority (ORDA) was originally created by the State of New York to manage the facilities used during the 1980 Olympic Winter Games at Lake Placid. Today, ORDA operates Whiteface Mountain ski area located in the Town of Wilmington, just 15 minutes outside the Village of Lake Placid; Gore Mountain ski area located in North Creek, New York — 80 miles north of Albany; Belleayre Mountain located in Highmount, NY – 80 miles south of Albany; as well as the Olympic Center;, the Olympic Jumping Complex and Olympic Sports Complex – all located in Lake Placid. As host to international and national championships, the Authority has brought millions of athletes and spectators to the regions it serves.