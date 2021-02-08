Delaware County Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative committee virtual meeting scheduled for Friday, February 12th

From the Delaware County Board of Supervisors:
The next Delaware County Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative committee virtual meeting
is scheduled for Friday, February 12th, at 1pm. This meeting will be livestreamed on the Delaware
County NY YouTube channel. The YouTube link for the meeting will be shared once generated
approximately 15 minutes prior to the start of the meeting. This link will be shared via the Delaware
County NY Government Facebook group and page. Please join the group or follow the page for updates and subscribe to the YouTube channel for
notifications.
YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCoXVZAGlecRsQFZr6JOGPNQ
Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/1602383889930532/
Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/delconygov
The livestream video will remain available on the Delaware County NY YouTube channel after the
meeting has ended, and a recording will be available on Facebook.
The Committee was formed in response to Governor Cuomo’s 2020 New York State Executive
Order 203 which requires each chief executive officer of the local government to convene the head
of the local police agency and stakeholders in the community to develop a plan that reviews and is
tailored to the specific needs of the community which fosters and improves community and police
relationships.
For more about Executive Order 203 visit: https://www.governor.ny.gov/news/no203-new-york-state-police-reform-and-reinvention-collaborative The Delaware County Board of Supervisors represents a population of approximately 45,000 residents within 1,467 square miles which is divided into 19 towns.