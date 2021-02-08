Delaware County Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative committee virtual meeting scheduled for Friday, February 12th

From the Delaware County Board of Supervisors:

The next Delaware County Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative committee virtual meeting

is scheduled for Friday, February 12th, at 1pm. This meeting will be livestreamed on the Delaware

County NY YouTube channel. The YouTube link for the meeting will be shared once generated

approximately 15 minutes prior to the start of the meeting. This link will be shared via the Delaware

County NY Government Facebook group and page. Please join the group or follow the page for updates and subscribe to the YouTube channel for

notifications.



YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCoXVZAGlecRsQFZr6JOGPNQ

Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/1602383889930532/

Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/delconygov



The livestream video will remain available on the Delaware County NY YouTube channel after the

meeting has ended, and a recording will be available on Facebook.



The Committee was formed in response to Governor Cuomo’s 2020 New York State Executive

Order 203 which requires each chief executive officer of the local government to convene the head

of the local police agency and stakeholders in the community to develop a plan that reviews and is

tailored to the specific needs of the community which fosters and improves community and police

relationships.

For more about Executive Order 203 visit: https://www.governor.ny.gov/news/no203-new-york-state-police-reform-and-reinvention-collaborative The Delaware County Board of Supervisors represents a population of approximately 45,000 residents within 1,467 square miles which is divided into 19 towns.