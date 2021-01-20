Delaware County Board of Supervisors Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative Committee’s community survey

On June 20, 2020, Governor Andrew Cuomo signed Executive Order 203, NYS Police Reform &

Reinvention Collaborative. As required, the Chairman of the Delaware County Board of Supervisors

convened a committee to develop a plan that reviews and is tailored to the specific needs of the community. This plan will foster and improve the relationship between the community and the

Delaware County Sheriff’s Office. The Delaware County Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative committee held a virtual meeting on Monday, January 18th, at 11am. This meeting was livestreamed and is available for viewing on the Delaware County NY YouTube channel.



The committee has created a follow-up survey for Delaware County residents that may be

completed online at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/SMGKNWX. The survey can also be

printed from the Delaware County website and copies can be obtained from local Town Clerk’s

offices. All surveys must be received by February 2, 2021.

This survey is intended to give respondents a chance to share their opinions of, and experiences

with, the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office. Responses to the survey are anonymous, and completely

voluntary.



Una traducción al español de esta encuesta está disponible aquí:

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/F3XRBQK



The next Delaware County Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative committee virtual meeting

is scheduled for Friday, February 12, 2021, at 1pm. This meeting will be livestreamed on the

Delaware County NY YouTube channel. More information can be found by visiting the Delaware

County website at https://www.delcony.us/departments/shrf/lawenforcementreview.htm.

The Delaware County Board of Supervisors represents a population of approximately 45,000

residents within 1,467 square miles which is divided into 19 towns.