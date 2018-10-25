DEC Environmental Conservation Police Officer Highlights

Anything That Burns? No Way! – Chenango County Unlawful open burning continues to be an issue in Region 7, with multiple, recent complaints. On Oct. 14, ECO Harry Chase responded to the town of Afton to investigate a report of open burning for disposal. A town resident alleged that a subject had recently bought a barn and was cleaning it out, burning nearly all of its contents in an open fire. Upon his arrival, ECO Chase found a large fire that included tires. In addition, the subject was observing his three children enjoying pizza close to the flames, subjecting them to the thick, black smoke. When confronted, the subject stated he thought he was doing the neighborhood a favor by burning the debris. ECO Chase charged the subject with unlawful disposal of solid waste and unlawful open burning.