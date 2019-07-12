Dawn Young selected as Vestal High School Principal

Vestal Central School District is pleased to announce that Dawn Young was selected as the newest principal at Vestal High School, effective July 1, 2019. She replaces Clifford Kasson, who assumed his duties as Assistant Superintendent of Finance, Operations and Personnel in March of this year. The District would like to again thank Dr. Albert Penna, who served as Interim Principal of Vestal High School during the transition period, for his diligent stewardship of our high school staff and students.

Mrs. Young has been with Vestal Central School District since October 2017, serving as an Assistant Principal at the high school. Her educational experience includes almost two decades in the Binghamton City School District, where she held the positions of Challenge Enrichment Specialist & Coordinator, Instructional Technology Mentor and also Director of Educational Technology.

Principal Young has a robust educational background with a B.A. in English Literature, M.A.T. (Master of Arts in Teaching) in Secondary English, graduate coursework in Special Education and her C.A.S. in Educational Leadership. She has state certification in English 7 – 12, Gifted & Talented extension K – 12, School Building leadership and School District leadership.

“Mrs. Young brings a breadth of educational experience and leadership strategies into the office of Vestal High School Principal,” said Superintendent Ahearn.

“The District is pleased to give her an opportunity to flourish in this new role, and we are confident in her abilities to lead Vestal High School students and staff on a trajectory of continued educational excellence.”

The District is currently seeking to fill the opening in the Assistant Principals’ office at Vestal High School.