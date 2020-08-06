David Jacobs-Strain to perform online concert for 6 On The Square

From 6 On The Square:

With in-person concerts on hold for the foreseeable future, 6 On The Square in Oxford will host an online concert featuring roots/blues performer David Jacobs-Strain at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15.

Jacobs-Strain is a fierce slide-guitar player and a song poet from Oregon. He’s known for both his virtuosity and spirit of emotional abandon; his live shows move from humorous, subversive blues to delicate balladry, and then swings back to swampy rock and roll.

While playing on street corners and at farmers’ markets as a teenager, he bought his first steel guitar with the quarters he saved up. Before he dropped out of Stanford to play full time, he had already appeared at festivals across the country, often billed as a blues prodigy.

David Jacobs-Strain has appeared at festivals from British Columbia to Australia, including Merlefest, Telluride Blues Festival, Philadelphia Folk Festival, Hardly Strictly, Bumbershoot, and Blues to Bop in Switzerland. He’s taught at Jorma Kaukonen’s Fur Peace Ranch, and at 15 years old was on the faculty at Centrum’s Blues and Heritage workshop.

On the road, he’s shared the stage with Lucinda Williams, Boz Scaggs (for more than 60 shows), Etta James, The Doobie Brothers, George Thorogood, Robert Earle Keen, Todd Snider, Taj Mahal, Janis Ian, Tommy Emmanuel, Bob Weir, T-Bone Burnett and Del McCoury.

This show will be broadcast on Facebook Live; a link will be sent out the week before the show, with information about making donations, which will be split between the performer and 6OTS. The suggested donation is $18. Learn more at 6onthesquare.org or the 6OTS Facebook page.

Upcoming online is Joe Jencks (Sept. 11). Coming up at 6OTS (health guidelines permitting) are Vance Gilbert (Oct. 3); Brooks Williams (Oct. 31); Katherine Rondeau (Nov. 7); Alice Howe and Freebo (Dec. 6); and the Heather Pierson Acoustic Trio (Dec. 19).

6 On The Square, Inc. is an intimate, not-for-profit, volunteer-based acoustic music listening room and arts venue located at 6 Lafayette Park in downtown Oxford.