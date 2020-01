The Jewish Community Center of Binghamton will be holding it’s 3rd Annual Drag Me to Brunch event, “Bubbe’s Boozey Brunch” on Sunday, January 12th, 2019.

Doors open at 11:00 AM, with a catered brunch and the sale of $2 mimosas starting at 11:30, and the show starting at noon. Limited tickets are on sale at the JCC Main Office for $20 each.