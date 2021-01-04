Dandy Pink Cups Campaign raises more than $7,600 for Guthrie Breast Care Fund

From Guthrie:

Sayre, Pa. – Guthrie recently accepted a check from Dandy for more than $7,600, which will support local patients being treated for breast cancer and receiving screening and diagnostic breast services. The donation was raised in October during the annual “Dandy Pink Cups for the Cure” campaign and will be given to the Guthrie Breast Care Fund.

Guthrie’s Breast Care Fund is used to help breast care patients receiving treatment at Guthrie with the cost of screening and diagnostic breast care services, medication, post-surgical supplies, diagnostic testing, and other items not covered by insurance.

Dr. Joseph Scopelliti, Guthrie President and CEO said, “We will inevitably see an increase in the need for patient support from our Breast Care Fund as families throughout the area continue to struggle financially due to impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. We are grateful for Dandy’s generous support of our mission, allowing us to help support more patients.”

The “Dandy Pink Cups for the Cure” campaign takes place every October to coincide with National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The cups are available at all Dandy locations across the Twin Tiers. During the month, Dandy donates a percentage from the purchase of each large coffee sold in a pink cup.

“The Dany Pink Cups campaign has been one of our highest priority community initiatives for almost a decade. Our customers and employees are extremely passionate about supporting the mission of the Guthrie Breast Care Fund during the month of October. We love being able to support the communities and organizations that make this area so special,” said Randy Williams, President of Dandy.

Dandy selected Guthrie as the recipient of this year’s funds based on their dedication to assisting patients and because the organization provides vital health care across the same communities that Dandy serves.

Photo Caption: From left to right: Dr. Joseph Scopelliti, President and CEO, Guthrie; Duane Phillips, Jr., General Manager, Dandy; Dyson Williams, Director of Merchandising, Dandy

About Dandy:

Dandy Mini Marts, Inc. operates 66 locations throughout the Twin Tiers region of Pennsylvania and New York. Dandy offers fresh pizza, cold and hot subs, salads, wraps, and sides along with a large selection of snacks, grocery items, and beverages. Dandy also features an extensive variety of today’s fueling options, including compressed natural gas (CNG). Many locations are open 24 hours. We are dedicated to ensuring every patron receives prompt, friendly, and courteous service while providing quality products at a fair price in safe, clean and convenient locations. Dandy employees and management work hard to create positive attitudes, innovative approaches, continued growth and a pleasant work environment.

About Guthrie:

Guthrie is a non-profit integrated health system located in north central Pennsylvania and upstate New York, serving patients from a twelve-county service area. Guthrie is a member of the Mayo Clinic Care Network and is the first health system based in Pennsylvania and New York to join this network. Guthrie is comprised of a research institute, home care/hospice, hospitals in Sayre, Pa., Corning, N.Y., Towanda, Pa., Troy, Pa. and Cortland, N.Y., as well as a multi-specialty group practice of more than 325 physicians and 210 advanced practice providers offering 47 specialties through a regional office network providing primary and specialty care in 22 communities in Pennsylvania and New York. In addition, Guthrie offers home medical equipment and respiratory therapy products at seven convenient Med Supply Depot locations. Guthrie provides a wide range of services and programs to enhance the health and well-being of those it serves.