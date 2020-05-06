Dairy drive thru event being held at Northeast Bradford High School

On Thursday May 7 starting at 5:30 pm there will be a milk, cheese and butter give away at the Northeast Bradford high school parking lot. This is a collaboration between Dairy Farmers of America who is donating the milk, the Bradford County Dairy Princess and Promotion team who is donating butter and cheese and the Northeast Bradford school district.

School address is 526 Panther Lane, Rome, PA 18837. The school’s teachers will be lining the distribution route greeting their students as they drive by with their families to pickup products and volunteering for traffic control and distributions.

Would love to get some coverage of neighbors helping neighbors….great story similar to the milk distribution done today at the Tioga County Fairgrounds in Owego, NY. Hope to see you there.