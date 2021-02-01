D.A. Perfetti serve on the Board of Directors of State’s District Attorneys Association

From the office of Cortland County District Attorney Patrick Perfetti:

Cortland, NY – Cortland County District Attorney Patrick Perfetti, along with Ontario County DA Jim Ritts, was elected to the Board of Directors of the District Attorneys Association of the State of New York (DAASNY) on Friday January 29, 2021, at the Association’s annual Winter Conference, held virtually this year due to the Covid pandemic.



“It’s truly humbling to be elected to a leadership position among such an outstanding group of peer

professionals.” This recognition is due DA Perfetti’s energetic first term service upon DAASNY’s Ethics Guidance Committee and his willingness to travel to Albany to engage in legislative initiatives on behalf of the Association; as well as to testify before the New York State Senate Codes Committee.

DA Perfetti is the only elected DA serving on DAASNY’s Ethics Guidance Committee that acts as a statewide resource to prosecutors regarding ethics education and to offer opinion guidance for specific questions.



As well, the Ethics Guidance Committee edits The Right Thing – Ethical Guidance for Prosecutors. Though the sweeping changes to criminal justice statutes enacted in 2019 occurred without input from DAASNY, testimony from DA Perfetti, as well as other Association members, resulted in funding being proposed in this year’s budget to support Discovery Compliance required by the changes to the discovery statute enacted in 2019.



Born in Cortland County and a graduate of Homer Central High School, Mr. Perfetti was first elected as District Attorney in 2016 and reelected in 2020. He lives in Cortland with his wife, Carol, and their two children.



Mr. Perfetti served in the U.S. Navy for 27 years, including two Tours of Duty in Iraq during Operation Iraqi Freedom from 2005-2007. He retired as a Navy Commander in 2014. He also served as the Municipal Attorney for McGraw, Lapeer, Cortland and Homer, and managed a successful private legal practice for 20 years.