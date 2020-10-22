Cutler Botanic Garden 2020 Holiday Wreath Sale

From the Agricultural Economic Development Specialist:

Now is the time to order beautiful holiday wreaths or swags and benefit the work of Cutler Botanic Garden. Freshly made by Broome County Master Gardener Volunteers, wreaths are available in 2 sizes; large (28” diameter) or small (22” diameter). Swags are made to hang either vertically or horizontally and are approximately 24” in length. Red velvet bows are included on all.

Pre-paid orders will be accepted through November 16th. Wreaths and swags will be available for pick-up on Saturdays November 28th and December 5th from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Broome County Regional Farmers Market, Cornell Cooperative Extension, 840 Upper Front Street, Binghamton, NY 13905.

Please visit https://cornell-cooperative-extension-of-broome-county.myshopify.com/products/holiday-wreath to order and pay securely online.

If you have questions, please call 772-8953. Thank you for supporting Cutler Botanic Garden!