Curbside Recycling Changes for Tioga County

From the Tioga County Department of Solid Waste:

Owego, NY – What and why curbside recycling is changing in Tioga County

Tioga County has provided residents with countywide curbside recycling collection since 1992. In June of 2020, Tioga County went out to bid for this service and the lowest bid came in at more than double the current rate. Due to this rate more than doubling the current rates, the county could not increase taxes without exceeding the NYS mandated 2% tax increase rate cap. The tax cap is important to stay under because other county programs rely on the funding that is tied to staying under the cap. Staying below the cap also drives the property tax relief check that residents may receive from New York State.

Recycling Is NOT going away! You are still required to recycle. What is going away is the “RECYCLE” tax levy on your County tax bill and the county contracting for curbside recycling.

As of December 31st, the county curbside recycling contract with Taylor Garbage will come to an end. Residents are required to contract with a private hauler for recycling pickup starting January 1, 2021. Two new businesses have opened and we are pleased to say there are four options for Tioga County for curbside recycling only as well as curbside trash & recycling collection.

They are:

• B&E Disposal – 607-699-3406

• Taylor Garbage – 607-797-5277

• Bert Adams Disposal – 607-648-4863

• RPM Group – 607-223-8714

Casella (607-358-7771) provides only curbside trash & recycling collection in Tioga County.

According to Taylor Garbage, starting January 1st residents will no longer be allowed to drop recycling off at their transfer stations, only trash. Residents were originally told that they would be able to drop recycling off at one of the transfer stations in the County based on information from the NYS Department of Conservation (NYSDEC); however, NYSDEC came back later and said this is not the case.

Please note that the County’s recycling program is not going to change until January 1, 2021.

There will be no RECYCLING PICKUP on Christmas, Friday, December 25th, so if your recycling day is on Friday, please place your recycling out Friday evening to be picked up on Saturday, December 26th.

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays