Curbside Pickup Available Beginning June 8 at Broome County Public Library

From the Broome County Public Library:

Although the Library is not yet open to the public, BCPL will begin offering Curbside Pickup on Monday, June 8. There will be a 10 item limit per library card and ID will be required to retrieve your materials. Click here for more information about the Curbside Pickup or the Arrival Procedures.

You may request materials here, or you may place a hold through the online catalog or call 607-778-6454. Monday-Thursday (9:00-6:30), Friday (9:00-5:00). You may not be able to pickup your materials immediately; we are working with only 50% of the staff and need to follow NYS guidelines. We appreciate your patience.

We will also be offering Librarian Picks, which will consist of randomly selected books or audiobooks by subject or genre. There will be a 5 item limit per genre; 10 items total per library card still applies. Click here for the request form, or call the Reference Desk at 607-778-6451..

This is the first step towards reopening, and we hope you are as thrilled as we are about it. For further information or any questions, call the Reference Desk at 607-778-6451.