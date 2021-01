From The Town of Union:

The Town of Union will be providing curbside Christmas tree removal on two dates – Wednesday January 13 and Wednesday January 20, 2021. These two dates will allow those that honor the traditional Epiphany celebrations to be able to use this service.

**We will offer this service only on those two dates. ** As has been the recent practice: Highland, Glendale, William Hill and Choconut Center Parks are still and will be accepting tree drop off until January 31, 2021.