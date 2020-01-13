CUOMO ANNOUNCES STATE ASSISTANCE TO FRANKLIN HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT FOLLOWING DEVASTATING FIRE

From the office of Gov. Andrew Cuomo:

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that the State has sent three snowplows and provided other assistance to the Town of Franklin Highway Department in Franklin County to help the department recover from a devastating fire at its garage in Vermontville.

The December fire destroyed all the town’s serviceable plow trucks. The equipment provided by the New York State Department of Transportation will serve as a stop-gap measure until the town receives new equipment in mid-February.

“We are all New Yorkers and we don’t hesitate to help each other in difficult times,” Governor Cuomo said. “This equipment will help to ensure that the Town of Franklin can respond to inclement weather and keep its roads open for traffic. We are always there to partner with localities to meet the needs of residents.”

Through a shared service agreement, the Town of Franklin has received two plow trucks from NYSDOT’s Syracuse Region, one from the Utica Region, a wheel-loader from the Watertown Region, and a service truck from the Buffalo Region.

In addition to the equipment, a certified NYSDOT equipment instructor has provided training to the Highway Department in the use of NYSDOT’s salt spreading systems and equipment.

State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, “This is as simple as helping out a neighbor in their time of need. We are proud to be part of the effort to assist the Town of Franklin and will continue to stand by them as they rebuild from this devastating fire. We’ve got their back!”

Senator Betty Little said, “In the North Country, neighbors help neighbors. But in this case, with the need being so great following the devastating fire, it is wonderful to see the State of New York being that good neighbor and providing the equipment that the Town of Franklin Highway Department needs to keep their roads plowed and safe for travel. I am very grateful for the help of Governor Cuomo and the Department of Transportation.”

Assembly Member Billy Jones said, “For any town, the loss of snow plows in the middle of winter is a huge burden that threatens the safety of our roads. Since the December 7 fire, I’ve worked tirelessly with local leaders and statewide officials to secure funding to replace plows and repair the Franklin County Highway Department garage. I applaud the New York State Department of Transportation for their commitment to assist the Town of Franklin and I’ll continue working with the governor and the county highway department to ensure our roads remain clear and safe all winter long.”

